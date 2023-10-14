NBA HoopGrids answers for October 14: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Spurs and Utah Jazz

Cell 3 - A player who played for 5+ seasons with a team and also suited up for the San Antonio Spurs

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Wizards

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Jazz

Cell 6 - A player who played for 5+ seasons with a team and also suited up for the Sacramento Kings

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Blazers and Utah Jazz

Cell 9 - A player who played for 5+ seasons with a team and also suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers

Answers to the October 14 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Davis Bertans, Antonio Daniels and Rod Strickland. They all played for the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

Rudy Gay, Jacque Vaughn and Howard Eisley suited up for the Spurs and Utah Jazz. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Mike Mitchell and Matt Bonner played 5+ seasons for an NBA team. They also suited up for the San Antonio Spurs, making them Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Caron Butler, Marcus Thornton, Pervis Ellison and Isaiah Thomas. They all played for the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

David Stockton, Kostas Koufos, Emmanuel Mudiay and Bob Hansen suited up for the Kings and Utah Jazz. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Mike Bibby, Joe Kleine, Otis Birdsong and Chuck Hayes played for 5+ seasons for an NBA team and also played for the Sacramento Kings. They are Cell 6 answers.

Expand Tweet

Cell 7 could be Rasheed Wallace, JJ Hickson, Juan Dixon and Kevin Duckworth. They all played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.

Ronnie Price, Rick Adelman, Jarron Collins and Ed Davis suited up for the Blazers and Utah Jazz. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Wesley Matthews, Jim Paxson and Kiki Vandeweghe played for 5+ seasons for an NBA team. They also suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, making them excellent answers to Cell 9 of the grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed October 14 NBA HoopGrids