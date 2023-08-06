The latest NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle, now available as the 12th installment in the basketball series, was released on August 5.

This particular puzzle features elements associated with the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and players who achieved a minimum of 10 rebounds per game in a single season.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season.

The rules of the game are as follows:

Every contestant will be given a total of nine attempts to decipher the puzzle. Since there are nine grids in all, a single incorrect guess will result in being eliminated from the game.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for August 6:

During Zach Randolph's stint with the New York Knicks, that's when he truly showcased his talent. In the 2007-2008 season, Randolph joined New York and rapidly won the hearts of fans. His scoring skills and relentless rebounding made him an invaluable asset for the Knicks, significantly contributing to the team's offensive success.

After a successful tenure with the Knicks, Randolph was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2009, where he reached the peak of his career. However, his time with the Sacramento Kings would be another significant chapter in his journey. In the summer of 2017, Randolph joined Sacramento, bringing his leadership and scoring ability to the young team. Despite the Kings' struggles during that period, Randolph's impact on and off the court was undeniable.

