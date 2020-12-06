NBA News: NBA Implements Strict Protocols in Attempt to Reduce COVID-19 Spread

With the NBA preseason less than one week away, and COVID cases continuing to surge, Adam Silver and the NBA are putting strict protocols in place to restrict players and staff from gathering in large groups. Teams that violate the protocols could be at risk of future threatening punishments. In the latest NBA news, we look into the new NBA COVID sanctions and the potential punishments.

NBA News: The NBA warns teams of protocol and violations

Sourced from Adrian Wojnarowski, players are restricted from bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms, spas/pools, live entertainment venues, or any indoor gathering with 15 or more people.

At home, players and staff are not allowed to enter: Bars/lounges/clubs; live entertainment/gaming venues (with limited exceptions), public gyms/spas/pool areas, or large indoor social gatherings (15 or more people), NBA tells teams in expanded Health and Safety Guide. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 5, 2020

If a team is not taking the precautions and sanctions seriously and increasing the risk of postponement or cancellations, there could be serious punishments ranging from fines and suspensions to loss of draft picks or forfeiting games.

In the NBA's updated Health and Safety Protocol, the league also says that violations that lead to COVID-19 spread that causes schedule adjustments, or impacts other teams, could result in, "fines, suspensions,

adjustment or loss of draft choices, and/or game forfeiture." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 5, 2020

Players will also be individually responsible for adhering to the rules put in place to lower the spread of COVID amongst the league. The league will test all players, along with their family members twice a week during the course of the season. For players violating the protocol, the league has issued a warning stating there will be an in-season quarantine and potential of reduced paychecks for the time spent in quarantine.

As a COVID-19 vaccine is looking to be approved sometime during the NBA season, the NBA and NBPA will discuss if a vaccine will be mandatory for all players and staff.

The updated protocols also say that, once COVID-19 vaccines have both become FDA-approved and deemed safe and effective, the NBA and NBPA will discuss whether there will be a requirement to receive the vaccine for "Tier 1 and 2 individuals" (players, coaches and staff). — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 5, 2020

With the NBA deciding not to play in a bubble setting and allowing games to be played in home markets, the league is adamant about having a season that runs on the traditional schedule.