NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 all dates and schedule

The 2023-24 regular season marks the debut of the NBA In-Season Tournament, complete with six groups from the Eastern and Western Conference. The tournament will provide not just a new experience for the fans but for the players themselves. Instead of the anticipation leading up to the playoffs, fans can look forward to a different form of competition with this year's In-Season Tournament.
From Nov. 3 to Nov. 28, teams will be facing the ones that they are in the same group with, called "Tournament Nights." According to the NBA, there will be two games played at home and two on the road for each team. Following this, knockout rounds will involve single-elimination games in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the championship.
Interestingly, the group plays and knockout round games are all counted as regular season games, except for the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game.
With that said, here's a look at the dates and schedule involved with the NBA In-Season Tournament.
Nov. 3 NBA Games
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
Nov. 10 NBA Games
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 pm Eastern Time
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
Nov. 14 NBA Games
- Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - 9:00 pm Eastern Time
- LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:30 pm Eastern Time
Nov. 17 NBA Games
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
- Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers - 10:30 pm Eastern Time
Nov. 21 NBA Games
- Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks - 7:00 pm Eastern Time
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns - 9:00 pm Eastern Time
- Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
Nov. 24 NBA Games
- Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic - 2:30 pm Eastern Time
- Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 5:00 pm Eastern Time
- Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers - 10:30 pm Eastern Time
Nov. 28 NBA Games
- Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 8:00 pm Eastern Time
- Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 pm Eastern Time
- Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings - 10:00 pm Eastern Time
Dec. 4 Schedule
- East Quarterfinal
- West Quarterfinal
Dec. 5 Schedule
- East Quarterfinal
- West Quarterfinal
Dec. 7 Schedule
- East Semifinal
- West Semifinal
Dec. 9 Schedule
- NBA In-Season Tournament Championship
NBA In-Season Tournament Groups
When it comes to the groups in the In-Season Tournament, teams were all randomly drawn for their corresponding groups.
Here's a look at which team belongs to which group, from teams such as the Boston Celtics to the Denver Nuggets.
East Group A
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Atlanta Hawks
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Indiana Pacers
- Detroit Pistons
East Group B
- Milwaukee Bucks
- New York Knicks
- Miami Heat
- Washington Wizards
- Charlotte Hornets
East Group C
- Boston Celtics
- Orlando Magic
- Brooklyn Nets
- Chicago Bulls
- Toronto Raptors
West Group A
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Phoenix Suns
- Utah Jazz
West Group B
- Denver Nuggets
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Dallas Mavericks
- LA Clippers
- Houston Rockets
West Group C
- Golden State Warriors
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Sacramento Kings
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- San Antonio Spurs
