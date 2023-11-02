NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 all dates and schedule

The 2023-24 regular season marks the debut of the NBA In-Season Tournament, complete with six groups from the Eastern and Western Conference. The tournament will provide not just a new experience for the fans but for the players themselves. Instead of the anticipation leading up to the playoffs, fans can look forward to a different form of competition with this year's In-Season Tournament.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 28, teams will be facing the ones that they are in the same group with, called "Tournament Nights." According to the NBA, there will be two games played at home and two on the road for each team. Following this, knockout rounds will involve single-elimination games in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the championship.

Interestingly, the group plays and knockout round games are all counted as regular season games, except for the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game.

With that said, here's a look at the dates and schedule involved with the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Nov. 3 NBA Games

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Nov. 10 NBA Games

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 pm Eastern Time

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Nov. 14 NBA Games

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - 9:00 pm Eastern Time

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:30 pm Eastern Time

Nov. 17 NBA Games

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers - 10:30 pm Eastern Time

Nov. 21 NBA Games

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks - 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns - 9:00 pm Eastern Time

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Nov. 24 NBA Games

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic - 2:30 pm Eastern Time

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 5:00 pm Eastern Time

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers - 10:30 pm Eastern Time

Nov. 28 NBA Games

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks - 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 pm Eastern Time

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings - 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Dec. 4 Schedule

East Quarterfinal

West Quarterfinal

Dec. 5 Schedule

East Quarterfinal

West Quarterfinal

Dec. 7 Schedule

East Semifinal

West Semifinal

Dec. 9 Schedule

NBA In-Season Tournament Championship

NBA In-Season Tournament Groups

When it comes to the groups in the In-Season Tournament, teams were all randomly drawn for their corresponding groups.

Here's a look at which team belongs to which group, from teams such as the Boston Celtics to the Denver Nuggets.

East Group A

Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons

East Group B

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Miami Heat

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

East Group C

Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors

West Group A

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz

West Group B

Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers

Houston Rockets

West Group C

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs