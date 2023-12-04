NBA In-Season tournament 2023 final: Date, time, how to watch and more

The NBA In-Season tournament has reached the knockout phase. The quarterfinals will be played out on Monday and Tuesday. The four advancing teams will descend on Las Vegas this weekend for the semifinals and final.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBA In-Season Tournament final in Sin City.

NBA In-Season Tournament final date & time

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Date: Saturday, December 9

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament final?

The NBA In-Season Tournament final will air on ABC. It will also be available to stream using Watch ESPN or the ESPN app. You can also use online providers like YouTube TV or SlingTV to watch the game. Both require a subscription. It can also be streamed with NBA League Pass.

Who are the quarterfinalists in the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The In-Season Tournament has been off to a roaring success. The group stage is over and the field is done to eight. Here is the quarterfinal schedule.

All the quarterfinal games will air on TNT and B/R Sports on MAX.

Monday, December 4

7:30 p.m. ET - Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers 10 p.m. ET - New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

Tuesday, December 5

7:30 p.m. ET - New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks 10 p.m. ET - Phoenix Suns at LA Lakers

What is the prize money for the NBA In-Season Tournament winner?

Players on the winning team earn $500,000 each. The runners-up will receive $200,000 each. Those who lose in the semifinal round earn $100,000.

All the teams in the knockout round already got an extra chunk of change. Each player in the quarterfinals made $50,000. Two-way players will only get half the amount of the bonus payouts.