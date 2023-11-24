NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 Power Rankings: Top 5 teams likely to win inaugural edition ft. LA Lakers

The NBA In-Season Tournament has delivered some incredible, heart-stopping moments throughout the early stretch of the group play round.

So far, a number of teams that flew under the radar during preseason predictions have proven to be true contenders for the first-ever NBA Cup. As we look ahead after the Thanksgiving hiatus, several teams stand out.

In addition to those who have impressed, there are a number of teams that have struggled, despite plenty of optimism during the offseason.

For example, the Chicago Bulls, who had hoped to build continuity on last season, have gone winless in East Group C, posting a 0-2 record alongside the Toronto Raptors.

As we head into the weekend, let's take a look at the top five teams likely to win the inaugural edition of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Top 5 teams likely to win the NBA In-Season Tournament

#5: Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have gone undefeated in the NBA In-Season Tournament, posting a 2-0 record that has also included a 16-point differential. Currently, they lead West Group C, which sees them sit just ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 2-0 with a 10-point differential.

Sitting just behind the Timberwolves in West Group C is the Golden State Warriors, who have a 1-1 NBA In-Season Tournament record. While the Kings sit ahead of the Timberwolves in the group, their regular-season play makes it hard to pick them as favorites.

#4: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks currently lead East Group B in the NBA In-Season Tournament, with a whopping 36-point differential separating them from the second-place Miami Heat. With the Heat in second with a 2-0 record and the Knicks in third with a 1-1 record, the Bucks have a strong position.

Should they and the Heat both remain undefeated, their point differential will prove valuable. Given their third-place spot in the Eastern Conference, the team seems poised to keep up the dominance in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

#3: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers may only have an 8-6 record in the Eastern Conference; however, the team has shown up for the In-Season Tournament. Currently, they lead East Group A by a pretty wide margin, posting a 3-0 record to take a commanding lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While they remain one of only two teams to post an undefeated record with more than two wins, their regular-season record makes it hard to choose them as favorites. To date, their 8-6 record in the East ties them in sixth place; however, if they continue to dominate the in-season tournament, expect their rating to rise.

#2: Minnesota Timberwolves

While the Minnesota Timberwolves have been on fire in the regular season, the team has also posted an undefeated 2-0 record in West Group C. Currently, the team sits in first place in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record, making them a clear favorite to win the in-season tournament.

The team will continue with the group stage on Friday when they take on the Sacramento Kings in a game that will see one of their undefeated records go. Whichever team wins the game will certainly emerge as favorites to win the group.

#1: LA Lakers

No team has dominated the NBA In-Season tournament like the LA Lakers have. To date, the team has posted a 4-0 record with an astonishing 74-point differential, putting them in a commanding lead in West Group A.

The team has notably fallen to seventh place in the Western Conference in the regular-season standings, however, they have dominated the NBA Cup. With the Phoenix Suns in second place with a 2-1 record, it's clear the Lakers will likely win West Group A.

The big question, of course, is whether or not the LA Lakers can continue their dominance and win the NBA Cup. With LeBron James in year 21, the fact that he has continued to perform the way he has has only furthered his legacy.

To win the inaugural NBA Cup, would certainly be a crowning moment of James' career that likely will only look better on his resume with age. At the same time, with Anthony Edwards leading the Minnesota Timberwolves and teams like the Milwaukee Bucks remaining undefeated, nothing is certain.

As action continues following the NBA's Thanksgiving break, the tournament is poised to deliver more memorable performances and historic highlights.