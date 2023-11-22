NBA In-Season Tournament MVP Ladder: Top 5 candidates ft. LeBron James (Nov. 22)

The group stage of the NBA In-Season tournament nears its end. The LA Lakers clinched their group. They advanced to the knockouts alongside the Indiana Pacers. Six spots are still up for grabs in the knockouts, though.

Lakers star LeBron James led the Lakers to an undefeated record in group play. He will get another chance to shine as LA host their quarterfinal matchup.

James is among the contenders for MVP of the NBA In-Season Tournament. It could be a loaded field once the final eight is set, so James will have stiff competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let’s take a look at who might claim MVP of the NBA In-Season tournament. Here are the top five candidates for the award.

Top five candidates for NBA In-Season Tournament MVP

LeBron James is high on the list for NBA In-Season Tournament MVP. He's not alone at the top, though. Let’s take a look at the five players most likely to win the award.

There are plenty of All Stars in the fray. Guys like Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Anthony Edwards are all 12/1 or 14/1.

Here are the five players with the lowest odds to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 5 - Tyrese Haliburton (+1200)

Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton is pacing the highest-scoring team in the league. The Pacers put up a whopping 157 points in their win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Haliburton led the way with 37 points. His hand was in everything as he dished out 16 assists.

Indiana clinched their spot in the next round with a game to spare. Haliburton will have another opportunity to continue his hot streak. If Indiana makes the finals it will be because of Haliburton.

No. 4 - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+850)

Nikola Jokic

Jokic is always a safe bet. He was crowned the best player in the league last season. The Finals MVP could add to his trophy case with the In-Season Tournament MVP.

Jokic is once again carrying the load for Denver as Jamal Murray rests a strained hamstring. Jokic is averaging 27.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

He would be an easy choice if Denver makes a deep run in Las Vegas. The Nuggets likely need to win their final group play game against the Houston Rockets to advance.

No. 3 - LeBron James, LA Lakers (+750)

LeBron James

James has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA.

The new In-Season Tournament and coinciding MVP would be a nice touch to his overcrowded trophy case. James is proving once again to be the leader of the Lakers in his 21st season.

James would be a sentimental and honestly deserving pick for MVP if the Lakers hoist the trophy in Vegas. LA has yet to lose in the tournament.

They start their knockout run at home after winning their group. They seemed motivated to take the inaugural crown.

No. 2 - Giannis Antetkounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

Giannis Antetkounmpo

The "Greek Freak@ is near the top of any MVP-type of list. He has maintained his otherworldly level even after the addition of Damian Lillard.

The Bucks have publicly expressed their desire to win the In-Season Tournament. That extra motivation could push Antetokounmpo to MVP-caliber heights.

The Bucks are unbeaten in group play with two games to go. They are looking good to advance with at least a wild card spot.

No. 1 - Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+500)

Jayson Tatum

The Celtics are clearly one of the best teams in the league right now.

They have taken that high level to their group play games. Boston is leading their NBA In-Season tournament group with an unbeaten record with two games to go.

Boston is loaded on offense, but Tatum clearly leads the way. If the Celtics make the title game, Tatum should have a lot to do with it.

He won't be a bad choice to take the best player on the best team for MVP of the NBA In-Season tournament.