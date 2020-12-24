Injuries are a part of life and a part of professional sports. Although NBA players are often looked at as more than humans with their unparallel athletic ability and stature, NBA injuries are just as common.

It is unsure why some players get injured more than others. Some players are lucky enough to go their whole careers without as much as an ankle sprain, while others suffer year to year having to sit out due to suffering multiple injuries.

NBA Injuries: Top-5 players who are the most injury-prone for the 2020-21 season

In recent years we have seen many players suffer severe NBA injuries, some that have cost them the season or impacted a postseason series.

No fans like to see anybody get injured, but unfortunately, players will get injured this season and the seasons after. This article will discuss the five players who are the most-injury prone right now and walk through the NBA injuries that they have been through.

#5 Stephen Curry

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry begins the list of players who are injury-prone this season. Despite Curry's impeccable career, he has had his fair share of NBA injuries. The two-time MVP, who is arguably the greatest shooter of all time, is coming off a season where he played only five games due to a wrist/hand injury.

Injury update: Stephen Curry will miss at least the next three months after undergoing surgery on his left hand/second metacarpal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

On top of Curry's latest wrist injury, he had had ankle issues from when he entered the NBA in 2009. The six-time All-Star received ankle surgery in 2011 and has suffered problems ever since. Curry's most recent ankle problems were in 2017 – 2018 where the three-time NBA champion played in just 51 regular-season games.

Advertisement

#4 Kyrie Irving

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving's history injury can be traced all the way back to his college days where he only played in 11 games for the Duke Blue Devils.

Irving is entering his 10th NBA season but has never completed a full NBA season due to his NBA injuries. The 2016 NBA champion played only 20 games last season on his first year with the Brooklyn Nets because he suffered a shoulder injury that needed to be repaired through surgery.

Breaking: Kyrie Irving will undergo season-ending surgery on shoulder pic.twitter.com/FjTHa0CZ02 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2020

Kyrie has also struggled with multiple NBA injuries due to his left knee. His knee problems started in the 2015 Finals. Irving ended up needed surgery from his 2015 knee injury, and then three years later, he had to get another surgery on that same knee that forced him to miss the 2018 playoffs.