NBA Injury List: 5 players who could miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season

Injuries are a part of life in the NBA. An argument could readily be made that an injury to key players is the single most important factor that can diminish or totally wreck a team’s title hopes. The past few years have been solid proof that the history of the league could have been so much different had injuries not been a factor.

Last season, injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden ruined what could have been a banner-raising affair at the Barclays Center. The fact that Kevin Durant almost willed a decimated Brooklyn Nets roster past the Milwaukee Bucks is proof of how injuries can dramatically change a franchise’s championship odds.

In 2019, the Golden Warriors were deprived of Klay Thompson and Durant’s skills and talents. If not for those series-altering mishaps, the Toronto Raptors could still be looking at ways to capture that elusive crown with or without Kawhi Leonard.

Injured players who could make a significant contribution to their respective team’s performance in the 2021-22 NBA season

#5 Dario Saric

Dario Saric of the Phoenix Suns on the bench during a timeout in the NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns’ versatile big was a sorry loss for the team in last year’s NBA Finals. Coming into the 2021-22 season, he would have been a solid rotation player to either give Deandre Ayton a breather or start with him as a power forward. Dario Saric could also come in to relieve Jae Crowder.

In the limited minutes, Saric had the best net rating of 12.1 on the Suns’ roster, although it would be impossible to maintain that number with more usage. Having said that, he remains a skilled big with a high IQ who could be a great help to the Phoenix Suns this coming season.

The Suns are taking a careful approach with Saric, which could see him sit out the entire season.

#4 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo getting himself ready before an NBA game

Victor Oladipo re-injured his right quad tendon after barely starting his season with the Miami Heat. It’s the same injury he suffered while playing his last season for the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat are not putting a definite timetable on his return despite positive reports of a quick recovery.

Before the said injury, he won All-NBA honors and was part of the NBA’s All-Defensive team after leading the league in steals in the 2017-18 season. If that’s the basis of the expectations coming from the former 2x All-Star, then the Miami Heat are missing a key contributor to a potentially legit title hopeful.

