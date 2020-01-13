NBA Injury Report Week 13 (13th Jan): Latest on Joel Embiids injury, Victor Oladipos return date finally announced and more

Joel Embiid is among the NBA's sidelined stars

The 2019-20 NBA season is in full-string with the 2020 All-Star Weekend quickly approaching. A number of teams in both Conferences are battling to secure one of the final playoff spots, while the likes of the Los Lakers Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks attempt to clinch the top seed. Nevertheless, due to the relentless schedule, teams are having to contend with a number of injuries, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know heading into Week 13 of the season.

#1 Joel Embiid - Hand - Will be re-evaluated this week

Joel Embiid has struggled with injuries for much of his career

Joel Embiid suffered a gruesome finger during Philadelphia's victory over the Thunder last week. The injury was severe enough that Embiid had to undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand, and while the 25-year-old has been absent for the Sixers over the past week, it is believed that he will be re-assessed ahead of a potential return over the next seven days.

#2 Zion Williamson - Knee - Continues to make progress

Zion Williamson has yet to make his debut for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson has yet to make his much-awaited NBA debut after suffering a knee injury in the weeks leading up to the season. Nevertheless, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry told the media last week that the 19-year-old was playing 5-on-5 as he continues to close in on a return to full fitness - and it is believed that the Duke product could still be on track to make his debut later this month.

#3 LeBron James - Illness - Likely to return on Monday

LeBron James has missed just two games this season

LeBron James missed just his second game of the season on Friday as illness kept him out of LA's win over the Mavericks. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old is listed as probable for Monday's game against his former team, and he should make a swift return to the court.

