NBA Injury Report Week 19 (24th Feb): Kyrie Irving out for the season, Karl-Anthony Towns not ready for return and more

Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury

With just a third of the season left to play, teams around the league are running out of time to achieve their targets for the campaign, and there will be a frantic dash for the postseason over the next two months. Due to the relentless schedule, several teams are dealing with notable injury absences - and here we will take a look at the latest NBA injury report as we head into Week 19 of the season.

#1 Kyrie Irving - Shoulder - Out for the season

Kyrie Irving's debut season with the Nets is over due to a shoulder injury

Kyrie Irving has played just 20 times this season due to injuries, and Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson has announced that the 27-year-old's debut season with the Nets is over after reaggravating his shoulder injury. The Nets are yet to set a return date for Irving, although they will be hoping that he will be back for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

#2 Klay Thompson - Knee - Out for the season

Klay Thompson won't return this season due to a knee injury

Klay Thompson has not played since suffering a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. There has been some speculation that the 30-year-old could return for the final weeks of the season, although Thompson was re-evaluated by the Warriors over the All-Star break - and the team has confirmed that he will miss the entire campaign.

#3 Damian Lillard - Groin - Could return this week

Damian Lillard has missed Portland's past two games as they chase a playoff spot

Damian Lillard sat out of All-Star Weekend after injuring his right groin during Portland's defeat against the Grizzlies on Feb. 12. Lillard has subsequently missed Portland's games against the Pelicans and Pistons, although the 29-year-old could return later this week.

