NBA Injury Report Week 21: Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Derrick Rose remains sidelined and more

Following months of thrilling action, the 2019-20 NBA season is heading towards its conclusion. While the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks appear set to finish at the top of their respective conferences, several teams are jostling to secure homecourt advantage, while there is also a battle to secure the final playoff spot in the West. As always, injuries will play a role over the final weeks of the regular season, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo - Knee - Out for at least one more game

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left knee injury during Milwaukee's defeat to the Lakers on Friday. The reigning MVP underwent an MRI scan which revealed a minor capsule sprain, and Giannis will be reassessed ahead of the Bucks' game against the Celtics on Thursday.

#2 Jaylen Brown - Hamstring - Could return this week

Jaylen Brown has missed Boston's last three games due to a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Brooklyn Nets just over a week ago. However, Brown told MassLive that his recovery was coming along well and is aiming to return at some point this week.

#3 Seth Curry - Ankle - Expected to return this week

Seth Curry left the court during Dallas' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The injury kept Curry out the Mavericks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, although head coach Rick Carlisle has stated that the guard's injury isn't serious, and Curry is expected to return at some point this week.

