NBA Injury Report Week 22: Kevin Durant update, Lakers injury setback and more

Kevin Durant has been out of action for the Golden State Warriors

The 2018/19 NBA regular season is rapidly approaching its conclusion. Teams around the league now have less than 15 games remaining to save their season, and due to the busier schedule enforced since the All-Star break, a number of teams are currently having to cope without important members of their roster. So, as we enter Week 22 of the NBA season, here are the latest injury updates regarding some of the league's top stars.

Kevin Durant - Ankle Injury - Should Return Tonight

The Golden State Warriors have won back-to-back games without Durant

Kevin Durant suffered an ankle injury against the Phoenix Suns on March 11, causing him to miss the Golden State Warriors back to back road wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Nevertheless, after a week's absence, Durant is now nearing a return and the All-Star has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Head coach Steve Kerr has himself stated that the 30-year-old is likely to feature in the game, although if Monday comes too quickly for the 2014 MVP, then Durant will most likely play 24 hours later against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jrue Holiday - Abdomen Strain - Should Return This Week

Jrue Holiday has been among the Pelicans' key men this season

Jrue Holiday has been sidelined since March 9 due to an abdomen strain, and despite initial estimations backing him to return by now, Holiday will miss a sixth straight game as he has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Pelicans already well outside of playoff contention, the organisation is unlikely to take any risks on Holiday's health, and the 28-year-old may now be shelved for the remainder of the season.

