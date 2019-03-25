NBA Injury Report Week 23: Derrick Rose update, latest McCollum status and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 // 25 Mar 2019, 20:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McCollum has been missing for the Portland Trail Blazers

The 2018/19 NBA regular season is rapidly nearing its conclusion. With just 10 games remaining, teams around the league are increasingly looking towards the playoffs, although a number of teams are currently without influential players. So, as we enter Week 23 of the regular season, here are the latest injury updates regarding some of the NBA's top stars.

Pau Gasol - Left Ankle Injury - Out For Remainder of Regular Season

Following his release from the Spurs, Pau Gasol joined the Bucks earlier this month

Pau Gasol only joined the Bucks at the start of the month, although his new team will now be without his services for the remainder of the regular season. A left ankle has shut down Gasol and ESPN's Malika Andrews is reporting that the Spaniard won't be returning for at least a month.

Gasol has already missed significant time this season with a stress fracture in his foot, although based on his current injury timeline, the 38-year-old should still feature for the Bucks in the playoffs.

Derrick Rose - Right Elbow Injury - Out Indefinitely

Derrick Rose will miss the remainder of the season Minnesota Timberwolves

Derrick Rose's resurgence has been one of the best stories of the season, although the former MVP now looks set for an extended period on the sidelines. After missing multiple games due to discomfort in his elbow, the Timberwolves sent Rose for testing, which revealed a fractured elbow. With Minnesota's playoff prospects already over, the team immediately sent Rose for surgery, providing the following update:

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard Derrick Rose underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Rose will be sidelined indefinitely and further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

Evidently, Rose's season is now over, although Rose is expected to be fit for the start of the 19/20 season.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement