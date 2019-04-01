×
NBA Injury Report Week 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update, McCollum setback and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    01 Apr 2019, 19:36 IST

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with an ongoing ankle problem

The 2018/19 NBA regular season is rapidly approaching its conclusion. Playoff hopefuls only have a few games remaining to change the course of their season, whereas a number of the NBA's leading teams are looking towards the impending playoffs.

However, with the playoffs approaching, a number of teams remain without influential players. So, as we enter Week 24 of the regular season, here are the latest injury updates regarding some of the NBA's top stars.

CJ McCollum - Knee Injury - Will Be Reassessed Later This Week

The Portland Trail Blazers have won their last three games without their star shooting guard

When CJ McCollum suffered a knee injury during the Blazers' defeat to the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday, he was expected to miss no more than a few days. However, more than 10 days have now passed and the 27-year-old has yet to return to the court.

After missing Portland's last seven games, McCollum is expected to be reassessed later this week, although the Blazers could opt to shut down their star shooting guard ahead of the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Ankle Injury - Could return later this week

The Greek Freak missed the Milwaukee Bucks overtime defeat to the Atlanta Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 17, and the injury has been a persistent issue ever since. The 24-year-old missed back-to-back games following the injury, and while he returned to play in the Bucks' next four fixtures, he continued to struggle with the injury.

Antetokounmpo last night sat out of the Bucks overtime loss to the Hawks, although with reports emerging that the MVP candidate could feature later this week. Nevertheless, with the Bucks all but set to clinch homecourt advantage for the playoffs, the team may choose to give the Greek Freak an extended rest.

