NBA Injury Report Week 27: Andre Roberson and Hamidou Diallo both out for the Thunder, DeMarcus Cousins update and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
36   //    22 Apr 2019, 02:25 IST

DeMarcus Cousins looks set to miss the remainder of the playoffs
DeMarcus Cousins looks set to miss the remainder of the playoffs

The NBA playoffs are now in full swing -- although a number of teams remain without important members of their roster. With round two quickly approaching, teams will be keen to see their best players return to the court, and here we will look at the status updates you need to know for Week 27 of the NBA season.

Pau Gasol - Left Ankle Injury - Could Return Next Week

Pau Gasol joined the Bucks after parting ways with the San Antonio Spurs
Pau Gasol joined the Bucks after parting ways with the San Antonio Spurs

A left ankle injury has meant that Pau Gasol has only played three times for the Bucks since joining the team from the Spurs back in February. Gasol has missed the last five weeks with the injury, however, if he continues to recovers as expected, he could return next week.

Marcus Smart - Oblique Injury - Out For Season

Marcus Smart looks set to miss the majority of the postseason
Marcus Smart looks set to miss the majority of the postseason

Marcus Smart suffered an oblique injury in one of the Celtics' final regular season games, and the injury is expected to keep him out of the entire postseason. The guard was initially ruled out for between 4 and 6 weeks, and Smart earlier this week admitted that he was nowhere near a return to the court.

Andre Roberson - Kneecap - Out For Season

Roberson has yet to play for the Thunder this season
Roberson has yet to play for the Thunder this season

Andre Roberson suffered a serious knee injury during the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Detroit Pistons way back in January 2018. In the 16 months since the defensive stopper has suffered multiple setbacks, and his return to the court has been consistently postponed. The Thunder have offered no update on Roberson's condition, and at this stage, the chances of a return look remote.

