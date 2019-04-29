×
NBA Injury Report Week 28: Steph Curry injury update, Andre Roberson set to finally return and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Apr 2019, 14:37 IST

Steph Curry made a return to the court last night
Steph Curry made a return to the court last night

The NBA playoffs are now in full swing, although a number of teams remain without some of the most important members of their roster. Contending teams will be keen to see their best players return to the court. So, ahead of another week of action, here are all the major injury status updates you need to know for Week 28 of the NBA season.

Pau Gasol - Left Ankle Injury - No Timetable

Pau Gasol joined the Bucks after parting ways with the San Antonio Spurs
Pau Gasol joined the Bucks after parting ways with the San Antonio Spurs

A left ankle injury has meant that Pau Gasol has only played a handful of times for the Bucks since joining the team back in February. Gasol has missed the last two months with the injury, and the Spaniard was expected to return to action this week.

But, Gasol is believed to be well behind his initial injury timeline, and the Journal Sentinel is reporting that the center won't return this week:

He had to totally stop basketball activities and wear a walking boot for a few weeks, but Gasol is now back to doing limited on-court work. He expects to ramp things up in the next week, but isn’t sure exactly when he’ll be cleared for action.

Marcus Smart - Oblique Injury - Could Return Next Week

Marcus Smart could return for Boston's series against the Bucks
Marcus Smart could return for Boston's series against the Bucks

Marcus Smart has missed the last three weeks through a partially torn oblique injury, although the 25-year-old looks to be closing in on a return. Brad Stevens has ruled Smart as unavailable for Games 1 and 2 of his team's second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, although there is a belief that the Boston man could play a part in the closing stages of the series next week.

Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder Stephen Curry Andre Roberson NBA Players NBA Injury Updates
