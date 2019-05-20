NBA Injury Report Week 31: Kevin Durant still missing for the Warriors, Damian Lillard playing through the pain barrier and more

The Golden State Warriors are keen for their star man to return to the court

The NBA Finals are finally here, and as always injuries are likely to play there part. The absence of a key player can swing a series, and all four of the remaining teams have at least one injury concern.

Players from already eliminated teams are also continuing their own recoveries ahead of the 19/20 season, and here are all the latest injury updates that you need to know.

#5. Damian Lillard - Separated Ribs - Should play Game 4

Damian Lillard has been battling an injury to his ribs

Damian Lillard has struggled during the Portland Trail Blazers' series against the Warriors, and it was previously reported that he was playing through a separated rib on his left side. Lillard has refused to use the injury as an excuse, although while speaking to reporters over the weekend, Lillard confirmed the injury:

I don't think it's something that's affecting my game, Not really, just the pain from having a separated rib. There's nothing you can really do about it. Just when I get winded, it's a little harder to breathe. Contact, when you're in there banging with guys, just normal stuff

Lillard starred for the Trail Blazers during their series wins against the Thunder and Nuggets, although he has shot just 32.9 percent from the field against the Warriors.

#4. Kevin Durant - Strained Right Calf - Doubtful to return this week

Kevin Durant has been in fine form for the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant injured his calf during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets, and the 2014 MVP has now missed Golden State's last four games. Head coach Steve Kerr has since labeled the injury as 'more serious than initially thought', although the latest update provided by the team suggested that Durant was on the mend:

[Durant] has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago. At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work.

