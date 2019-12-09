NBA Injury Report Week 8 (9th Dec): Gordon Hayward return imminent, Kyrie Irving update and more

Gordon Hayward could make his return to the court this week after missing the past four weeks

We are now over a quarter of the way into the 2019-20 NBA season, and as we head towards 2020, a number of stars around the league are coping with injuries. Some are facing long term absences, while others are hoping to return by Christmas - and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know heading into Week 8 of the season.

#1 Gordon Hayward - Hand - Could return this week

Gordon Hayward has missed the past month with a hand injury

After making a resurgent start to the season, Gordon Hayward has been sidelined since November 9 due to a fractured left hand. Hayward was initially ruled out for six weeks, however, it was reported last week that the 29-year-old was well ahead of schedule, and Hayward told reporters last night that he could return for Boston's game against the Cavs on Monday.

#2 Kyrie Irving - Shoulder - Could return next week

Kyrie Irving has missed the last month due to a shoulder injury

Kyrie Irving has not played since Nov. 14. due to a shoulder injury - a sequence that has resulted in the point guard missing the past 12 games for his new team. While Irving is unlikely to play this week, head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters that the 27-year-old's individual on-court work is increasing and Irving could return to full practice later this week.

#3 Zion Williamson - Knee - No return date set

Zion Williamson picked up the injury during preseason

Zion Williamson underwent surgery on his meniscus injury seven weeks ago, and it appears increasingly likely that the 19-year-old will be out for longer than the initial 8-week estimation. Nevertheless, ESPN's Andrew Lopez is reporting that Williamson has progressed enough to do some on-court work, but highlights that the Pelicans will be extremely careful with his return.

