NBA injury update: Ben Simmons to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks, progressing in rehab

Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia 76ers' guard Ben Simmons will remain out for at least three more weeks as per the latest update by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

76ers star Ben Simmons is progressing in rehab with lower back nerve impingement and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2020

Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebs, 8.2 dishes, and 2.1 steals per game this season. With his playmaking abilities, he has proved to be an impactful player for the franchise.

The Australian native has been out of the squad since Feb 22 due to a back injury and in his absence the 76ers have plummeted to sixth place in the East. But it is not only Simmons' injury that is hurting the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a mini injury crisis.

Their Center Joel Embiid and swingman Josh Richardson have also been dealing with injuries- forcing them to miss some games. However, both of them are back in practice, and we can expect them to make a return anytime now.

The Sixers have not met the expectations of the fans this season- who expected them to be dominating with the star power they have. However, the team have been defanged by injuries, inner conflicts, and in-game decisions. But with all at stake to play for, it is not too late for the 76ers!

The 76ers have split their last ten games and play the Detroit Pistons tonight. They will be hoping to generate winning momentum by taking advantage of home conditions against the Pistons.

Josh Richardson.