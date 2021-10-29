NBA Injury Update: Cade Cunningham cleared to join Detroit Pistons practice

Cade Cunningham has not made his NBA debut for the Detroit Pistons due to an ankle injury he suffered during training camp. Now, two weeks into the season, the Pistons are finally going to welcome Cunningham back to team practice.

According to Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, Cunningham will soon return to team practice after having spent some time last week with their G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. The 2021 first overall pick missed the entire preseason and has missed four games till now.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Casey on Cade Cunningham: "He practiced with (the Motor City Cruise) all week. He's going to practice with us tomorrow. There's no set date (for his return)." Casey on Cade Cunningham: "He practiced with (the Motor City Cruise) all week. He's going to practice with us tomorrow. There's no set date (for his return)."

Meanwhile, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has hinted that he prefers Cade Cunningham making his NBA debut in front of their fans. The Pistons will play at Little Caesars Arena in four of their next five games.

Understandably, the Pistons are being cautious about Cunningham, who was their first overall pick in the draft. The injury is not serious, so Detroit fans will not have to wait too long to see their prized player take the court.

Detroit Pistons remain winless without Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons are struggling to get their season going and have a 0-4 record. They are trying to rebuild with their most important building block not playing.

The Pistons have lost to the Chicago Bulls twice, the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Their schedule only gets tougher as they face teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets next week. The Pistons have been bad both offensively and defensively.

But what does Cade Cunningham bring to the table for the Pistons? Cunningham is a point guard with a forward's body. He is a good passer and playmaker, who can make the team better. He is also a good shooter and can drive to the rim when needed. His defense needs improvement, but he has the potential to be a solid defender.

In the 2021 Summer League, Cade Cunningham averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. If he can average somewhere near that, the Pistons may finally celebrate their first win of the season.

