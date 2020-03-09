NBA injury update: Giannis Antetokounmpo's MRI shows minor left knee sprain

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss the next two games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

After falling hard on the ground against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a precautionary MRI on his left knee. The further evaluation was done by the team's physician Dr. William Raasch in Phoenix yesterday.

As per the evaluation report recently released by the NBA, Giannis has a minor joint capsule sprain of his left knee. As a result, he will not feature in their next two road games and his status for their home game against the Boston Celtics (42-20) will be updated later this week.

Giannis and the Bucks lost an all-important televised game against the Lakers this past weekend - their 10th defeat of the campaign and the first one in their two meetings with the Western Conference leaders this term.

LeBron James recorded 37 points, 8 rebs and assists in the Lakers' 113-103 win over Milwaukee on Friday

Despite the hard fall that tweaked his knee, Giannis recorded 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1 steal per game this season.

In 30.9 minutes of play this term, he's shooting at a rate of 54.7% from the field and an ever-improving 30.6% from three-point range. His outstanding numbers have propelled him into the MVP conversation once again, with the 25-year-old leading the chase for the prestigious regular season accolade.

Being the Bucks' franchise player, Milwaukee will certainly miss him in the short-term but if anything, his health is the utmost priority and it's important they treat this news accordingly to keep him and other important players fresh for the postseason - which starts next month.