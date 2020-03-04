NBA Injury Update: Gordon Hayward likely to miss game against Cleveland due to right knee contusion

The Celtics have lost three of their last five games.

Gordon Hayward recently suffered a right knee contusion when Daniel Theis inadvertently landed on his leg. The incident occurred during the second quarter of the Boston Celtics' loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Hayward headed for the locker room immediately and did not return for the rest of the game.

Video of Daniel Theis inadvertently contusing (real medical term) Gordon Hayward's right knee. Hayward is out for the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/JI5ba4Mjdu — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 4, 2020

Later, the 29-year-old small forward told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston about his knee soreness and the fact that he might not be suiting up for his team's next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gordon Hayward on his knee: "Just got rolled up on there and wasn't aware it was going to happen. I think it will be fine but sore for a little bit.”



Asked about Cleveland game: "I think out for right now. It's definitely sore. Take it day-by-day." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 4, 2020

Gordon Hayward is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting over 50% from the field this season.

The Boston Celtics currently occupy the 3rd spot on the Eastern Conference leaderboard with a formidable 41-19 (0.683) record, just 1.5 games behind the 2nd seed Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics have won six of their last ten games but have been struck down by injuries, with their core group of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward only playing 14 games together so far.

Nevertheless, coach Brad Stevens has done a perfect job of steering the ship in the right direction and he will hope his side can get out of their recent slump.