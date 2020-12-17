NBA Injury Update: Gordon Hayward Suffers a Fractured Finger on His Shooting Hand

A breaking report from NBA Insider Shams Charania has confirmed Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets has suffered an "avulsion fracture of his fifth finger in his right hand," via Twitter.

Charlotte Hornets' Gordon Hayward out with Fractured Finger

Hornets' Gordon Hayward has suffered an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2020

This injury is not season-ending, and can be healed rather quickly. Regardless, the Hornets should be cautious moving forward, especially due to Gordon Hayward's history of injuries. This fracture is on Hayward's shooting hand, and could absolutely affect his shooting motion if not healed properly.

Gordon Hayward recently signed a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets, which extends through the 2024 season. Hayward is entering his 11th year in the NBA, previously playing for the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics.

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers suffered a very similar injury in the past, and was able to bounce back quickly. Davis was cleared within weeks, and the injury was described by Davis' agent Rich Paul as "more of an injury of pain tolerance. They need to see the swelling go down and the range of motion increase" per NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte Hornets fans should not press the panic button over this injury, as it can be rehabilitated quickly and fully. The Hornets will return to full strength upon Gordon Hayward's return, and will hope to keep him healthy for the remainder of his contract.

The Charlotte Hornets have lost their first two preseason games thus far, both of which to the Toronto Raptors. Gordon Hayward played a combined 44 minutes and scored a combined 24 points in these two games, but is now unlikely to return for the Hornets' season opener in Cleveland on December 23. This time off from Hayward could prove beneficial for the Hornets, however, as 2nd overall pick LaMelo Ball will be given more minutes and ballhandling responsibilities in the near future.