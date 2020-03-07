NBA Injury Update: Joel Embiid hoping to return on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid might return on Wednesday vs Detroit Pistons.

Philadephia 76ers' Joel Embiid is hopeful of returning on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons as per the latest update by Shams Charania. Embiid sprained his left shoulder on February 26 and has missed four games since then. Embiid will also miss the game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, making it a total of 21 games missed for the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been troubled by out of form players, injuries, and a lot of poor display of basketball this season. A squad that was supposed to take the season by storm is lying at the 5th place in the East- unable to find consistency, especially on the road.

Brett Brown told ESPN he hopes Joel Embiid will return Wednesday at home vs Pistons



Injury update today:



Joel continues to progress. He has resumed on court basketball activities. He will be re-assessed on Monday pic.twitter.com/3ocibrxaFa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 6, 2020

With Ben Simmons also sidelined due to back injury, the things don't get any smoother for the 76ers. The time table for Ben's return is not known, and the 76ers will be hopeful of bringing him back before the playoffs. They will also be willing to keep Embiid fit during these final few games of the season and make an ultimate run at the playoffs with all the force.

The team currently holds a record of 38-25 for the season and is just 0.5 games ahead of the Indiana Pacers in the sixth place. They have lost two of their last three games and will play the Golden State Warriors next on Saturday.