NBA Injury Update: Malcolm Brogdon tears left hip muscle, out indefinitely

Brogdon is having a career-year with Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon has always had issues with his durability, and his latest downfall comes in the form of torn left rectus femoris which is expected to keep him out indefinitely. He will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis for now.

The injury occurred during the 119-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday where he had four points, two assists and two rebounds before exiting. Brogdon also ended up missing Friday’s game at Chicago.

"We're talking about a couple of weeks maybe that he may be out going down the stretch here. So it's definitely a setback, but hopefully he can heal as soon as possible and get himself back on the floor," said Coach McMillan about Malcolm's injury. pic.twitter.com/ym7RR0QYZR — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2020

Brogdon played 70-plus games just once in his three years with the Milwaukee Bucks, and has already missed 15 games with the Indiana Pacers this season. However, the 27-year-old is currently putting together career-best numbers in 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists across the 48 games played so far.

Although the Pacers are well on their way to bagging a playoff berth, the absence of Brogdon might hurt their chances of securing home-court advantage in the postseason. The team is currently 38-25 (0.603) on the season, and hold a 10-game lead over the 8th seed Orlando Magic.

The former Milwaukee Bucks player joined the Pacers through an offseason sign-and-trade giving him a four-year, $85 million deal. He is a former Rookie of the Year as well.