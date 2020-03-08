NBA Injury Update: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to get an MRI on his left knee

Giannis is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on the floor during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, hurting his knee in the process. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee.

Check out the tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski below:

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. The MVP landed hard on the floor and tweaked the knee in second half of the loss to the Lakers Friday night, but stayed in the game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, a loss that would be hard to digest for a team with the best record in the East. Though Giannis came down hard on the floor, he continued to play in the game. The former MVP finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six dishes fro the game.

The Bucks were crestfallen by their 10th loss of the season, primarily because it was against the Lakers who are their leading rivals this season. Further, they will be hopeful that the results of the MRI are okay, and the Greek Freak is fit and healthy. Losing Giannis will be the last thing the Bucks want as the tournament approaches its final stages.

The Bucks have now lost two of their last three games and will be hopeful of getting back to the winning ways soon. They face the Phoenix Suns in their next game on the road and will be expected to give some rest to Giannis.