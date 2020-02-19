NBA Injury Updates: Bulls' Kris Dunn might be out for the rest of season

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls' guard, Kris Dunn, might be out for the season as reported by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports.

"Dunn still has some swelling in that knee," coach Jim Boylen said before the Bulls lost to the Wizards on Feb. 11 in Washington, their final game before the break. "Once his swelling goes down, he will get re-scanned and re-evaluated. But he had a lot of swelling."

Dunn suffered a knee injury back on January 31 when he collided with Thaddeus Young in a road game against the Nets. Due to the injury, he missed four games before the All-Stars and will now be re-evaluated after two weeks. However, the possibility of his return seems negligible, considering the condition of the Chicago Bulls right now.

The Chicago Bulls are 19-36 for the season and currently sit at 10th place in the East. They can still make it to the playoffs but lack sufficient quality on the roster to do so. These injuries further spoil the case for the Bulls.

Dunn has played 51 games for the Bulls this season and averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 dishes, and 2 steals a game. While his three-point shot has been off, he has shot a healthy 44.4% from the field. He was well recognized for his defensive role in the team, and was a part of starting lineup in 32 games this season alongside the likes of Zach Lavine.

Dunn will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season, and his time at Chicago might be over.