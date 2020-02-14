NBA Injury Updates: Damian Lillard to miss 1-2 weeks due to groin injury

Damian Lillard is having a career-year so far.

Considering the kind of season Damian Lillard was having, it was heartbreaking for his fans to see him go down just before All-Star break. Dame underwent an MRI which revealed a groin strain, and is expected to keep him out until after All-Star break.

Lillard was already dealing with back spasms earlier in the season, and this latest injury has come at a particularly unfortunate time.

Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent an MRI and it confirmed a groin strain with a 1-2 week recovery period. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 14, 2020

According to further reports by Chris Haynes, Dame is still willing to perform at All-Star Weekend despite his injury. However, it is unlikely that his team would want to take that kind of risk.

Lillard left the game mid-way against Memphis on Wednesday and headed to the locker room after an awkward layup attempt. He is averaging 29.5 points (career-best), 7.9 rebounds (career-best) and shooting 40% from the three-point line (and 46 percent from the field) across the 54 games he has played so far.

This would have been the fifth All-Star appearance (third straight) of his career.

The Portland Trail Blazers are making a wild dash for the last playoff berth before time runs out. They are currently 25-31 (0.446) on the season, placed at the 9th spot on the West standings and 4 games outside of the playoff picture.