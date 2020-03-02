NBA Injury Updates: Derrick Rose goes down with ankle injury

The Pistons lose another one of their starters

During the Detroit Pistons clash against the Sacramento Kings, Derrick Rose came down awkwardly on his right ankle in the second quarter and left straight for the locker room. He did not return for the rest of the matchup.

Before going down, Rose had already put up nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in just nine minutes of action, and helped build a 21-point first-quarter lead over the Kings. His absence throughout the ball game led to Sacramento's comeback down the stretch for a 106-100 victory. There is no timetable whatsoever for his return.

“We’re not sure yet. We saw him (after the game) and he’s walking around and he’s out of the boot,” Casey told reporters after the game. “He was moving around so I think we’re going to wait and see what the medical people say. I haven’t talked to him.”

Derrick Rose is currently averaging 18.3 points per game for Detroit, which is his highest since the 2011-12 season. The former MVP is also putting up 5.6 assists per contest and shooting almost 49% from the field this year. The Pistons have now lost eight of their last ten matchups, and sit at the 12th spot on the East leaderboard with a lowly 20-42 (0.323) record.