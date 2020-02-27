NBA Injury Updates: Joel Embiid injures his shoulder again

Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping for a quick return from Joel Embiid

Superstar center Joel Embiid suffered a left shoulder injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night and left the game after just seven minutes of playing time. The Philadelphia 76ers eventually went on to lose the game as their treacherous road record continues. Embiid is averaging 23.3 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting over 47% from the field.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Embiid went down with the injury and left the game immediately.

Joel Embiid left the 76ers game against the Cavaliers for the locker room after a shoulder injury, only to return to the bench and then exit for the locker room again. Now he’s ruled out with a left shoulder sprain. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers needed Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz to step against the Cavaliers as Tobias Harris' and Al Horford's struggles continued in Cleveland. Alec Burks contributed from the bench by dropping 13 points in 17 minutes.

Sixers' injury woes

With Ben Simmons set for a considerable spell on the sidelines, the 76ers will be hoping it's nothing too damaging with Embiid and will be hoping for the center to lead the franchise and secure a homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

Philly's struggles on the road have been apparent all season long and continue to haunt them while their home record which reads 27-2 has been near perfect this season. They have been blowing teams away in front of their fans but succumb to losses against the bottom teams in both the conferences.

Philadelphia host the New York Knicks on Thursday and will be hoping to have Embiid for the matchup. However, if Embiid is ruled out for this fixture, then the onus will be on Tobias Harris and Al Horford who have been having a difficult season.