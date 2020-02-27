NBA Injury Updates: Joel Embiid injures his shoulder again
Superstar center Joel Embiid suffered a left shoulder injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night and left the game after just seven minutes of playing time. The Philadelphia 76ers eventually went on to lose the game as their treacherous road record continues. Embiid is averaging 23.3 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting over 47% from the field.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Embiid went down with the injury and left the game immediately.
The Philadelphia 76ers needed Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz to step against the Cavaliers as Tobias Harris' and Al Horford's struggles continued in Cleveland. Alec Burks contributed from the bench by dropping 13 points in 17 minutes.
Sixers' injury woes
With Ben Simmons set for a considerable spell on the sidelines, the 76ers will be hoping it's nothing too damaging with Embiid and will be hoping for the center to lead the franchise and secure a homecourt advantage for the playoffs.
Philly's struggles on the road have been apparent all season long and continue to haunt them while their home record which reads 27-2 has been near perfect this season. They have been blowing teams away in front of their fans but succumb to losses against the bottom teams in both the conferences.
Philadelphia host the New York Knicks on Thursday and will be hoping to have Embiid for the matchup. However, if Embiid is ruled out for this fixture, then the onus will be on Tobias Harris and Al Horford who have been having a difficult season.