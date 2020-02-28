NBA Injury Updates: Joel Embiid set to be sidelined for at least a week

Joel Embiid will be a massive miss for the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid's extent of his latest injury has been revealed and it isn't that bad for the franchise. The center injured his left shoulder in the loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Embiid is set to miss a week of action and will be reassessed after that period.

No structural damage to left shoulder for Joel Embiid, re-evaluated in a week, per source l. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2020

Embiid is averaging 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season while shooting over 47% from the field. After a tough start to the season, the center has been slowly finding form. He scored 49 points against the Atlanta Hawks after dropping 39 points and grabbing 16 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers have already lost Ben Simmons who sustained a back injury against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is set to spend some time on the sidelines. The franchise now has lost Embiid for a week at least and will be hopeful that the likes of Tobias Harris and Al Horford can step up during their absence and lead the team.

Sixers' tough run ahead

The Philadelphia-based side will be on the road and will travel to California to play against the likes of Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings before returning home for a four-game stand to host the likes of Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors.

With unclear timelines on when exactly Simmons and Embiid will return to on-court action and also given how treacherous their away record is, the 76ers are in for a tough period.