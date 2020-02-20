NBA Injury Updates: Kevin Durant confirms he won't play this season

Brooklyn Nets have been dealt a major blow as forward Kevin Durant has confirmed that he will not be able to play this season. The news comes as a little shock to the NBA as many expected him to be ruled out for the season after the diagnosis and the extent of the injury were released.

Billy Reinhardt, who is a credentialed reporter with the Nets, took to Twitter to confirm the news after Durant revealed in an interview with journalist Taylor Rooks.

BREAKING: Kevin Durant has ruled himself OUT for the rest of the season, setting his sights on 2020-2021 Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/c17FOQedTL — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 19, 2020

There was always an outside chance that Durant would return this season for the Brooklyn-based franchise. Nets have struggled this season with many of their players suffering injuries on a consistent basis. They are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and are only three games ahead of the Orlando Magic who hold the final playoff spot.

With Kyrie Irving missing huge chunks of the season with various injuries, the Nets have done a decent job with both their superstars missing game time. Irving was recently ruled out indefinitely after aggravating a shoulder injury.

Kevin Durant's injury troubles

KD ruptured his right Achilles last year against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He initially injured his calf against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals and missed the Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors swept the Trail Blazers and went up against the Raptors in the NBA Finals. The forward returned in game 5 of the series and got off to a pretty good start as he dropped 11 points in his first 12 minutes before rupturing his right Achilles tendon. It proved to be a major blow for the Warriors as Toronto went on to win their first-ever NBA Championship.

The Nets signed KD during the summer and knew that there was every possibility that he would miss the entire first campaign as the recovery time for an Achilles injury is set to be around nine months. With Durant out for the season and Irving ruled out indefinitely, the chances of Brooklyn having a deep playoff run just became a whole lot more difficult.