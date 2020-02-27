NBA Injury Updates: LeBron James ruled out for the game against the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James dropped 40 points against the New Orleans Pelicans

NBA superstar LeBron James has been ruled out for the game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The forward is said to have picked up a left groin injury and will not be available for the Los Angeles Lakers when they travel to San Francisco and take on the Warriors.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, LeBron will have to sit out the game against Steve Kerr and co.

The Lakers have ruled LeBron James (left groin) out for Thursday's game at Golden State — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 26, 2020

What's concerning for the Lakers is the fact that it is the same groin injury that ruled King James out for a considerable amount of time last season. They will have to bank on Anthony Davis leading the team this time around, with the forward also having troubles with injuries this season.

LeBron's injury woes

One of the fittest athletes to ever play the game of basketball, LeBron has never had major injury concerns throughout his career. When you consider the sheer number of games the forward has played and workload he has carried on for the teams he's represented, it is a massive feat that he remains injury-free.

However, en route to a blowout win last season, he suffered a groin injury against the Warriors and subsequently was ruled out for 17 games. The Lakers were fourth in the Western Conference with a 20-14 record when he went down and lost 11 of the games he missed. Upon his return the Lakers were 10th and the chances of making the playoffs were very slim which led them to shutting down King James for the rest of the season in order for him to recover completely from the niggle.

James played only 55 games last season, which was the lowest of his career and missed the postseason for the first time in 13 years.