NBA: Is ‘three-peat’ a sure thing for the Golden State Warriors?

Elmer Crisostomo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 126 // 07 Sep 2018, 21:53 IST

Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade

After almost losing to the James Harden and the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals last season, but regrouping in time to sweep LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for their third title in four years, the Golden State Warriors have refused to take it easy in the summer as they landed one of the biggest names in the free-agent pool - DeMarcus Cousins.

Now, all eyes are on the Warriors once more as they easily remain the overwhelming favorites to add another Larry O’Brien trophy to their collection.

With a season-ending injury to any of their key players as the only real threat to their chances this year, it is expected that the Warriors will not be tested the way they were in the West finals last time by either a healthy Houston Rockets or a LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. And having the league balance still heavily tilted in the West, the likes of Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Philadephia 76ers could only offer a token resistance in the Finals.

Losing key frontcourt players like JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia, and David West is more than compensated by the signing of Cousins, who had to sacrifice a lot financially in order to have a sure shot of winning a championship ring, something the center would probably not ever have in any other NBA uniform.

But for the sake of argument, what could really make the road a little harder for the Warriors?

The extent of DeMarcus Cousins’ injury.

If Cousin’s full recovery will not happen in time, Stephen Curry and company will not have the benefit of adjusting to their prized center in time for the playoffs. Or if by chance he misses the season altogether, it would open the door for other teams to snatch the title away from the Warriors. But make no mistake about it. Even without Cousins, it would still not be a cinch to lynch the Hamptons five: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

Short of saying it’s next to impossible, trying to stop the Golden State Warriors this season. It will be too huge of a task for any team. Expected to romp their way to the title, Steve Kerr’s super team will coast along and take an easy ride to the top. And unless Kevin Durant relocates elsewhere sometime soon, this pretty much will be the scenario in the coming years in the NBA.