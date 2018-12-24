NBA: Lakers squad troll Anthony Davis on Instagram

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

With Lebron James having a post-match dinner with Anthony Davis on Friday, the chances of Davis ending up at the Lakers seems to be a reality for the LA fans.

If Davis ends up at the Lakers, it will be the start of a massive legacy. He, along with Lebron James is something everybody wants to see right now.

From a Report by Yahoo Sports, Davis is not at all concerned with the money at stake right now, and "legacy" is something that is important to him.

"I'd take legacy over money. I want to have a legacy."

"All the people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

The young Lakers squad is quite famous for their social media posts. After the win against the Pelicans, they have been trolling Davis on Instagram like he is the part of their team.

Check out the post by Kyle Kuzma on Instagram in which he is dunking over Anthony Davis:

This picture was uploaded for fun by Kuzma, and Davis, as well as King James, responded to the post.

Check out the responses of the King James and Anthony Davis:

AD just joking around with his teammates



(h/t @alexismorgan) pic.twitter.com/CC9bREh9kn — Sam Dunn (@RealFakeSamDunn) December 22, 2018

Davis needs to get out of the New Orleans if he wants to achieve greater heights in his career. He might reject the max deal which will be offered to him this summer and ask for a trade because money is not something he is after.

For now, there is a high possibility of him landing at the Lakers.

