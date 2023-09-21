NBA leaders in 3-pointers made across last 5 seasons (Steph Curry ranks 2nd)

The NBA has seen a steady rise in its emphasis on three-point shooting, thanks to the rise of highly skilled shooters. Last season, teams averaged 34.2 3-point attempts per game, ranking as the third-highest in history.

This figure falls just below the 2021-22 season, which recorded 35.2 attempts per game, and the 2020-21 season, where teams averaged 34.6 per game.

Let’s look at the NBA leaders in 3-pointers made across the last five seasons

#5, Donovan Mitchell, 1,016

Donovan Mitchell has built an impressive career for himself, marked by a standout year that included him scoring a career-high 71 points in a single game.

He's made 1,016 3-pointers made (on a 37.1% clip) in the past five seasons. Despite having only six years of NBA experience, he has solidified his reputation as a consistent and reliable shooter.

#4, James Harden, 1,107

James Harden has built his career on his signature stepback 3-point shots. He is known for being a high-volume shooter, averaging 9.8 three-point attempts per game and making 36.3% of them.

Over the past five seasons, he has connected on 1,107 3-pointers.

#3, Damian Lillard, 1,118

Damian Lillard had an outstanding season with a career-best scoring average of 32.2 points per game. He also showcased impressive shooting percentages, hitting 46.3% of his field goals, 37.1% from beyond the 3-point line and an exceptional 91.4% from the free-throw line.

His remarkable efficiency adds to the intrigue surrounding him as he explores the possibility of a new team. Over the past five seasons, he has made an impressive 1,118 3-pointers, shooting at an impressive 37.7% accuracy rate.

#2, Stephen Curry, 1,261

It may come as a surprise, but Stephen Curry ranks second on this list. However, he stands out as the most efficient shooter, connecting on an impressive 41.4% of his 3-point attempts while taking an average of 11.86 per game.

Over the past five seasons, he has accumulated 1,261 3-pointers.

#1, Buddy Hield, 1,381 threes

Buddy Hield has been the most prolific 3-point shooter over the past five seasons, making an impressive 1,381 at a 40.0% success rate. It's noteworthy that he has played 129 more games than Stephen Curry during this period.

In recent news, contract extension talks between Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers have hit a standstill. NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that Hield and the Pacers are now engaging in discussions to explore the possibility of a potential trade.