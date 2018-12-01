NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics - Preview and Prediction

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) vs Boston Celtics (12-10), Target Center

Timberwolves play Celtics in a NBA clash at the Target Center tonight. Both teams are coming off a win and will be confident to take home the W.

Boston Celtics are having a lot of problems this season but might have started to figure out things. They have won three of their last four games. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers the previous night 128-98, and it was a Kyrie Irving show.

Kyrie scored 29 points and drained five three-pointers. Marcus Moris and Gordon Hayward also played their part and scored 15 and 14 points respectively. As a team, they had an impressive shooting night and blew out the Cavs in the third quarter, 39-20. With this impressive performance, they will be entering this match against the Wolves with high confidence and will be looking to get in their third straight victory.

When we talk about the Timberwolves, they are on cloud nine. They have won seven of their last nine matches. Their defensive rating has increased, and they blew out the San Antonio Spurs by 39 points in their previous game.

Robert Covington has changed the dimensions of the team and has been a star in the last two matches. Karl Anthony Town has been in good form and played the ball of his lifetime. The best thing about the Wolves line-up is their bench strength which has players like Derrick Rose, who is shooting 48.6% from the three-point line. Minnesota are 9-3 at home which puts them in an excellent position for the match.

Facts:

1) Celtics are 4-0 in the last four matches against the Wolves.

2) Jaylen Brown has been out in the previous two games because of a lower back bruise and is questionable for the game.

3) Al Horford missed his last game and is expected to play tonight.

Although history might show that Celtics have an edge here, but this Wolves team is entirely different and is playing fantastic basketball.

Prediction: Wolves beat Celtics 110-102