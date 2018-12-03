NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets - Preview and Prediction

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) vs Houston Rockets (11-11), Target Center

Wolves will be hosting the Rockets tonight at the Target Centre. Rockets are coming off a massive win against the Chicago Bulls whereas, Wolves lost their last match to the Boston Celtics.

It has been a tough run for the Houston Rockets this season. They broke ties with Carmelo Anthony on 15th of November because of his inability to fit in the lineup and the style of play. Even after trading him, they have not been a winning combination. The Rockets' defense has been unimpressive, and their bench power has been non-existent.

But it seems as if they have started to figure out things in the past few days, and have won the last two games by huge margins. Harden has started to put up big numbers, and Chris Paul has also joined the team after missing few matches. The will be going in with full force tonight.

Timberwolves, on the other hand, are coming off a loss against Celtics but have won last four out of their five matches. Their bench has been their main strength with players like Derrick Rose putting up big numbers.

Robert Covington and Dario Saric have been great additions to the line-up, and there is an improvement defensively. The only thing they are lack is an elite iso guard like James Harden who can turn the whole game around single-handedly.

Robert Covington was guarding Kyrie in their previous match and made Kyrie work hard for buckets. He will most probably guard James Harden tonight.

Injury Update (Rockets): Brandon Knight (knee) and Zhou Qi (sore right calf) are out.

Injury Update (Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (left knee) is out.

Matchups to watch out for:

Clint Capela vs Karl-Anthony Towns

James Harden vs Robert Covington

Prediction: Rockets beat Wolves