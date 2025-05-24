NBA Mock Trade: Anthony Davis teams up with Victor Wembanyama after Dallas embraces rebuild, partners Cooper Flagg with No. 2 pick

Anthony Davis was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday during Klutch Sports' pro day before the 2025 NBA draft. Davis was with Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison. He's had a close relationship with Harrison, who was a Nike executive before taking the Mavericks GM job.

Ad

This close relationship makes it hard to believe that Harrison would trade Davis this offseason and embrace a rebuild in Dallas. But let's say that the man who sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers decides to shake the NBA once again and deal AD to the San Antonio Spurs.

Harrison's ultimate goal after trading Doncic was to compete for an NBA championship in two to three years. At the current landscape with the rules for apron teams, it's going to be hard for many teams to win multiple titles, effectively ending the possibility of a dynasty.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

However, teams such as the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons have the pieces to compete for a title in the next few years. Even the San Antonio Spurs have a shot if Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available. But what if Giannis decides to stay in Milwaukee and remain loyal to the Bucks?

Well, the Spurs will look for the second-best option, a proven superstar when healthy, Anthony Davis. Let's look at how the Spurs can pair AD with Victor Wembanyama and form the greatest defensive duo the league has ever seen.

Ad

NBA Mock Trade: Spurs acquire Anthony Davis as Dallas embraces rebuild around Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks' fortunes changed when they won the lottery and got the No. 1 pick in this year's draft despite a measly 1.8% chance. They are expected to select Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus player in the draft.

With Anthony Davis already 32 years old, plus the wear and tear of all the injuries he has endured in his career, he doesn't have the time to wait for Flagg to be an All-Star. Next season is already a lost cause because Kyrie Irving, who is 33 years old, will likely miss the entire campaign after tearing his ACL.

Ad

Nico Harrison can finally get the full potential of the Luka Doncic trade and trade Davis to San Antonio.

Here's what an Anthony Davis mock trade to the Spurs looks like:

Mavericks receive:

Devin Vassell

Keldon Johnson

Stephon Castle

No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

Spurs receive:

Anthony Davis

In this trade scenario, the Mavericks get a haul worthy of the Luka Doncic trade. They can pair Cooper Flagg with either Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper, while the rest of the young core consists of Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Dereck Lively II.

Ad

Nico Harrison and the Mavs fanbase can wait for them to develop in a few years, and if everything works out, they're ready to contend when the OKC Thunder or Houston Rockets are on a downward trajectory.

Ad

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs will be contenders with a trio of stars in De'Aaron Fox, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs likely prefer Giannis Antetokounmpo, but this should be a good second option if Harrison embraces a rebuild and "The Greek Freak" decides to stay.

Note: This is an NBA mock trade, and there are no reports about the Mavericks making Anthony Davis available. The Spurs, on the other hand, are rumored and linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo since the Bucks' season ended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More