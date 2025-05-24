NBA Mock Trade: Anthony Davis teams up with Victor Wembanyama after Dallas embraces rebuild, partners Cooper Flagg with No. 2 pick

Anthony Davis was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday during Klutch Sports' pro day before the 2025 NBA draft. Davis was with Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison. He's had a close relationship with Harrison, who was a Nike executive before taking the Mavericks GM job.
This close relationship makes it hard to believe that Harrison would trade Davis this offseason and embrace a rebuild in Dallas. But let's say that the man who sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers decides to shake the NBA once again and deal AD to the San Antonio Spurs.
Harrison's ultimate goal after trading Doncic was to compete for an NBA championship in two to three years. At the current landscape with the rules for apron teams, it's going to be hard for many teams to win multiple titles, effectively ending the possibility of a dynasty.
However, teams such as the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons have the pieces to compete for a title in the next few years. Even the San Antonio Spurs have a shot if Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available. But what if Giannis decides to stay in Milwaukee and remain loyal to the Bucks?
Well, the Spurs will look for the second-best option, a proven superstar when healthy, Anthony Davis. Let's look at how the Spurs can pair AD with Victor Wembanyama and form the greatest defensive duo the league has ever seen.
NBA Mock Trade: Spurs acquire Anthony Davis as Dallas embraces rebuild around Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks' fortunes changed when they won the lottery and got the No. 1 pick in this year's draft despite a measly 1.8% chance. They are expected to select Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus player in the draft.
With Anthony Davis already 32 years old, plus the wear and tear of all the injuries he has endured in his career, he doesn't have the time to wait for Flagg to be an All-Star. Next season is already a lost cause because Kyrie Irving, who is 33 years old, will likely miss the entire campaign after tearing his ACL.
Nico Harrison can finally get the full potential of the Luka Doncic trade and trade Davis to San Antonio.
Here's what an Anthony Davis mock trade to the Spurs looks like:
Mavericks receive:
- Devin Vassell
- Keldon Johnson
- Stephon Castle
- No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
Spurs receive:
- Anthony Davis
In this trade scenario, the Mavericks get a haul worthy of the Luka Doncic trade. They can pair Cooper Flagg with either Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper, while the rest of the young core consists of Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Dereck Lively II.
Nico Harrison and the Mavs fanbase can wait for them to develop in a few years, and if everything works out, they're ready to contend when the OKC Thunder or Houston Rockets are on a downward trajectory.
On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs will be contenders with a trio of stars in De'Aaron Fox, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs likely prefer Giannis Antetokounmpo, but this should be a good second option if Harrison embraces a rebuild and "The Greek Freak" decides to stay.
Note: This is an NBA mock trade, and there are no reports about the Mavericks making Anthony Davis available. The Spurs, on the other hand, are rumored and linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo since the Bucks' season ended.
