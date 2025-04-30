NBA Mock Trade:  Blockbuster deal landing Giannis Antetokounmpo on Lakers to form big 3 with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, explained

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks faced another 2025 NBA playoffs first-round exit after dropping Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The two-time MVP potential played his final game for Milwaukee, tallying 30 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Ad

With Damian Lillard injured for the foreseeable future with an Achilles tear, potentially until the 2027-28 season, the Bucks' championship window may have ended in the Giannis era. Their lack of draft capital and tradeable assets makes things worse for the franchise if they intend to retain their superstar player.

The Bucks haven't advanced beyond the conference semis since winning the 2021 title, and there's more reason to believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo might seek a better opportunity elsewhere to contend for a championship.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 30-year-old, now in his true prime, has three years left in Milwaukee as his $175.4 million extension kicks in next season. If the Bucks align with Giannis' potential plans to leave town, it's an ideal scenario as it could get them the ideal assets in return, with him on a long-term contract.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While teams like the Brooklyn Nets have been reported as a landing spot before, it's another situation where immediate results might not reflect once Giannis joins them.

Ad

Landing with an already-established playoff contender with another generational superstar would make more sense. The Lakers, in particular, are an attractive landing spot.

But can a deal that pairs Giannis Antetokounmpo with Luka Doncic materialize, knowing the Lakers lack the assets other teams boast?

NBA Mock Trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo can land with LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Lakers

The LA Lakers presumably didn't have the best assets a year ago. However, a 50-win season and the ascension of some of their top role players have bolstered the team's chances of a superstar trade soon despite their lack of draft picks. Moreover, LA's acquisition of Luka Doncic has proved that a blockbuster deal is never out of the team's reach.

Ad

The Lakers need to engage at least one more team to make this deal, similar to the Doncic trade. While a direct trade between the Lakers and their conference rivals, the Pelicans, may not be remotely possible because of their history, the possibility of New Orleans wanting to move on from Zion Williamson looms large, opening the door for a three-team deal.

Here's the three-team deal that sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic:

Ad

Lakers receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Karlo Matkovic

Antonio Reeves

Bucks receive:

Zion Williamson

Austin Reaves

Dalton Knecht

2026 first-round pick (via Lakers)

2030 first-round pick swap (via Lakers)

Pelicans receive:

Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent

Maxi Kleber

2028 first-round pick (via Lakers)

2031 first-round pick (via Pelicans)

LA can look to rope in the Pelicans with the chance to secure multiple draft picks and expiring contracts of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber ahead of a potential rebuild/retool.

Those pieces could also help them retain a competitive roster around Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III for the time being because Murray and McCollum are seemingly not the hottest prospects on the trade market.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Bucks lose out on draft capital in this deal, but the chance to add Zion Williamson with another key rising star like Austin Reaves could be enticing. Williamson's injuries have held him back, but he's only 24 and can come close to Giannis' ceiling with his explosive play.

Reaves, 26, can provide depth at the point guard position until Damian Lillard returns. He's also on a team-friendly deal. The Bucks secure another young piece in Dalton Knecht, who was one of the best 3-point shooters in the 2024 draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More