NBA Mock Trade: Clippers find explosive James Harden replacement at Norman Powell's expense

The LA Clippers managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference with James Harden having a resurgent season and Norman Powell having a career year. Kawhi Leonard's health was still a problem, but he came through late in the campaign as they finished fifth in the West.

However, the Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in seven games. Harden failed to come up clutch again when his team needed him the most, while Leonard and Powell shouldered some blame as well.

Harden has a player option for next season, but what if he opts out? What can the team president, Lawrence Frank, do with the roster that they have? Leonard's value might not be at its lowest, but his salary and durability do not match. Powell is on an expiring contract, with Ivica Zubac having the highest value.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons are coming off an impressive postseason return against the New York Knicks. The Pistons could have been in the second round if not for some inexperienced mistakes.

One of the things the Pistons need is a secondary option who could take the scoring load off of Cade Cunningham. Jalen Duren is not a scorer, while Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. are streaky shooters. Tobias Harris is best suited as a third option and Ausar Thompson is more of a defender than a scorer.

Let's explore a possible trade between the Clippers and Pistons ahead of the 2025 offseason.

NBA Mock Trade: Clippers send Norman Powell to Detroit for a young prospect, who could be James Harden's successor

In this scenario, James Harden opts out of his contract and possibly goes to Houston or even Orlando on a discount for an opportunity to win a ring and prove his doubters wrong one last time.

Harden's exit opens up the Clippers' cap space and going after players in free agency. They could also explore trading Norman Powell now rather than see him leave for free next year. After what happened with Paul George, the franchise doesn't want it to happen again.

Here's what a mock trade with Detroit could look like:

Clippers receive:

Jaden Ivey

Simone Fontecchio

2028 First-Round Pick (Unprotected)

Total Salaries: $18,414,855

Pistons receive:

Norman Powell

Total Salary: $20,482,758

Jaden Ivey was having a career year before going down with a fractured left fibula in January. He could have helped the Pistons with his scoring, but he is still inexperienced, just like some of his young teammates. However, Norman Powell is an upgrade considering he'll bring championship experience and scoring to a team looking to contend now.

On the other hand, if the Clippers get Ivey, they get a young piece to pair with Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard. He could also be a playmaker, but his main strength is scoring. And if somehow James Harden decides to opt in, it gives Ivey a mentor for him to become the former MVP's successor.

To be fair to the Steve Ballmer-owned franchise, they really don't need to make a lot of changes since they didn't have Leonard healthy for the entire season. They have a deep roster and could have been a higher seed if the two-time NBA Finals MVP was not injured in the early parts of the campaign.

Expand Tweet

But since it's hard to predict Leonard's health, getting a young player like Ivey to bridge the next generation of Clippers basketball is certainly an option.

