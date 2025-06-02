NBA Mock Trade: Deal-hungry Raptors get 2x All-NBA star as T'Wolves get Anthony Edwards support

Even as the 2025 NBA Finals is set to commence on Thursday, teams all around the league are drawing up plans to improve their roster for the 2025-26 season via carefully crafted deals. One possible trade scenario involves a team that made a conference finals trip and a team that is looking to become relevant once again in the Eastern Conference.

On the one hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves looked mightily impressive in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Led by Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, the Wolves eliminated the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, both via gentleman's sweep. However, Minnesota would then run into the buzzsaw known as the OKC Thunder, who took just five games to clinch the Western Conference title.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have not made the playoffs since 2022. For the past two seasons, the Raptors have finished with a below-.500 record as they struggled to win with a less-than-loaded roster. According to Brian Windhorst on this past Sunday's episode of "The Hoops Collective," Toronto is looking to shake things up this offseason.

"The Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish," Windhorst said. [Timestamp - 22:03]

Toronto could finally make an offseason splash and Minnesota could get more scoring punch to back up Edwards if both teams participate in a four-team deal involving multiple All-Stars and draft assets.

NBA Mock Trade: How Raptors can get 2x All-Star from Timberwolves

In a trade scenario proposed by reddit user Big-City-2317, the Raptors could set their sights on two-time All-NBA selection Julius Randle, whose veteran experience could help Barnes take his game to another level.

By letting go of Randle, the Wolves could then set the stage for the acquisiton of two-time All-Star Brandon Ingram. Though Ingram played just 18 games this past season due to a persistent ankle injury, he is still a potent offensive weapon who can relieve Edwards' scoring load.

To make this deal happen, two other teams could get involved. Specifically, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls can participate in this transaction, given the draft capital that they can bring to the table.

Raptors receive

Julius Randle

Jevon Carter

Luka Garza

Timberwolves receive

Brandon Ingram

Deandre Ayton

Jalen Smith

2025 first-round pick (Chicago)

Trail Blazers receive

Rudy Gobert

2026 first-round pick (Chicago via Portland)

Bulls receive

Naz Reid

2025 first-round pick (Minnesota via Detroit)

In this trade scenario, the Wolves would have somewhat of a reset as Ingram, Deandre Ayton, and Jalen Smith take the spots of key pieces like Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid. In addition, Minnesota gets to acquire some more fresh blood through the Bulls' 2025 first-round pick, a selection that will be made in the lottery.

Aside from pairing Barnes with Randle, the Raptors get a heady floor general in Jevon Carter and some size to bolster their bench through the arrival of Luka Garza.

