NBA Mock Trade: Lakers reunite Luka Doncic with $14,386,320 rim runner in 3-team deal

The LA Lakers took an early vacation this season after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the rest of the LakeShow crew were no match against Anthony Edwards and the upstart Timberwolves.

Their loss in Game 5 highlighted the team's main need in the offseason: an athletic big man who can catch the ball and run to the rim. Doncic thrived with a couple of centers with that skill set in Dallas – Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

General manager Rob Pelinka initially found an athletic center in Mark Williams at the trade deadline, but they rescinded the deal. Coach JJ Redick had to use Jaxson Hayes and Dorian Finney-Smith, but they weren't effective.

Let's look at an NBA mock trade that would reunite Doncic with his former $14.4 million teammate.

NBA Mock Trade: How can the Lakers acquire Daniel Gafford this offseason?

The Dallas Mavericks will make some hard decisions this offseason, with Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington on expiring deals. Their value has increased to a point where the Mavs can't keep both unless they take pay cuts.

On the other hand, the LA Lakers trading for another Mavericks player certainly raises eyebrows due to the Luka Doncic trade. But you know what? Let's raise more eyebrows by adding the Utah Jazz to the mix again.

Here's a look at an NBA mock trade featuring the Lakers, Mavericks and Jazz that reunites Gafford with Doncic.

Lakers receive:

Daniel Gafford

Mavericks receive:

Jordan Clarkson

Jazz receive:

Dalton Knecht

Jarred Vanderbilt

2028 first-round pick swap from the Lakers.

In this scenario, the Lakers finally get their center in Daniel Gafford. He's not only a perfect fit to Luka Doncic on offense, but he's also an absolute unit on defense. The purple and gold have to give up Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt, plus a first-round pick swap, but they get to keep Austin Reaves.

They could also flip Reaves for a 3-and-D player since his perimeter defense is close to non-existent, like Doncic. Rui Hachimura's name will also likely be in rumors, so that's another trade asset for the Lakers.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks receive a player like Jordan Clarkson. The former Sixth Man of the Year can play both backcourt positions. He can score and be a playmaker when needed. With Kyrie Irving possibly out for the majority of the season, Clarkson slides instantly into the starting lineup.

The Filipino cager can also come off the bench once Irving returns from his injury. Getting the number one pick in this year's draft puts the Mavs in an excellent position to be a contender, as long as Kyrie and Anthony Davis stay healthy in the next two to three seasons.

As for the Utah Jazz, they lucked out in the draft. However, that wouldn't deter them from going for it again next year with BYU's AJ Dybantsa expected to headline the class. Dybantsa might just very well be the savior for the Jazz franchise.

Dalton Knecht is an older prospect who'd thrive under Will Hardy, while Jarred Vanderbilt is an elite perimeter defender when healthy. The Jazz values the first-round pick swap more, as well as possibly getting assets if Vanderbilt somehow increases his value in the first half of next season.

