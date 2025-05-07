NBA Mock Trade: Lakers upgrade wing spot with RJ Barrett in bold trade suggestion

The LA Lakers are entering the offseason with plenty of questions to answer on their roster. LA pulled off one of the boldest trades in NBA history this season, moving Anthony Davis in exchange for Luka Doncic ahead of the trade deadline. Despite the move, a lack of frontcourt depth and overall conditioning hindered LA during its first-round series versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

The Lakers suffered a 4-1 series upset versus Minnesota. Entering the offseason earlier than anticipated, JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka have a general blueprint to bolster their roster around the star duo of Doncic and LeBron James. LA expects James to return for his 23rd season.

As the Lakers build around Doncic, there are several needs in the frontcourt, including big-man depth and wing scoring. These were the two things the team lacked throughout the 2024-25 campaign. The Lakers' front office has plenty of assets to make several trades to alter the makeup of the roster for the better. One trade target for LA could be Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As LA enters the offseason, many are expecting it to be a buyer in its first offseason after acquiring Doncic. Here is one trade for Barrett to bolster the Lakers' wing scoring ability while offering Doncic, James and Austin Reaves a consistent scoring option and maintaining defensive efficiency.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Mock Trade: Lakers receive Raptors wing, Toronto gets back expiring deals, draft capital

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn

Toronto Receives: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2028 1st Round Pick, 2030 1st Round Pick

Ad

LA Receives: RJ Barrett

The Toronto Raptors are in a weird spot entering the offseason. The Raptors have made win-now moves, highlighted by the addition of Brandon Ingram. Toronto brought in Ingram ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk.

Ingram appeared in just 18 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and was unable to appear in any games for Toronto following a season-ending ankle injury. The Raptors posted a regular-season record of just 30-52, ultimately missing out on the postseason for the third consecutive season, making things weirder for Toronto's front office.

Ad

The Raptors aren't set to compete in the East for a few years. RJ Barrett fits their timeline, but Toronto could use some additional cap space and draft capital to make a splash for a big fish.

In this trade, Toronto receives two expiring deals with Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent, along with solid draft capital in the form of two unprotected first-round picks. Both Vincent and Hachimura are under contract through next season but will hit the open market next summer, effectively clearing Barrett's $28 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season.

Ad

For the Lakers, they're getting an ideal wing for their roster's top-end makeup. Barrett is a consistent scorer with strong defensive ability, who shot 47.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc in 2025-26. LA is also clearing $2.1 million with the deal to help land an ideal big man to round out its roster.

LA visibly lacked a consistent scoring option from the wing, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt each operating primarily as defenders. Barrett upholds LA's defensive game plan from the wing while offering improved scoring to that of Vanderbilt and Finney-Smith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More