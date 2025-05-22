NBA Mock Trade: Michael Porter Jr. to Pistons, Denver adds depth in three-team deal with West team on the rise

Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. had a disappointing postseason, though it could be attributed to an injured shoulder. Nevertheless, the Denver Nuggets will need to improve their roster, and the only way they can do it is if they trade MPJ or Jamal Murray or both.

Due to Murray's connection with Nikola Jokic, it would be hard to see the Nuggets' next general manager part ways with Murray. However, it would not be surprising if he trades Porter, who is one of the streakiest scorers in the NBA today.

The Golden State Warriors are the current betting favorites to land MPJ, followed by the Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics. It would be hard to see the streaky forward land in those destinations because they don't need a player like him.

Michael Porter Jr.'s contract also affects his value, though some teams are looking to add a scoring punch next season. One of those teams is the Detroit Pistons, who had an impressive showing in their return to the playoffs before falling short in the first round against the New York Knicks.

Let's look at a mock three-team NBA trade that sends Michael Porter Jr. to Detroit and a couple of role players to Denver, with the help of the upstart Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA Mock Trade: 3-team trade sends Michael Porter Jr. to the Pistons

The Portland Trail Blazers have an up-and-coming roster full of talented young players, such as Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan. They likely would want to get rid of big contracts owed to Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons.

Here's an NBA mock trade involving the Nuggets, Pistons and Blazers:

Nuggets receive:

Jerami Grant

Simone Fontecchio

Pistons receive:

Michael Porter Jr.

Blazers receive:

Tobias Harris

Zeke Nnaji

2027 first-round pick from DEN (Top 5 protected)

In this scenario, the Denver Nuggets get a couple of role players to bolster their depth. Jerami Grant has experience playing with Nikola Jokic, while Simone Fontecchio is a solid veteran who might be better than the remaining players on Denver's bench.

As for the Detroit Pistons, they get an upgrade from Tobias Harris to Michael Porter Jr. Porter might not have the motor like Harris, but he has the championship experience. He could also get energized in a new environment, plus he fits like a glove in the Motor City.

Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers get a veteran in Harris, who will enter the final year of his contract. He could be a valuable asset if Portland decides to make a run for the playoffs.

Zeke Nnaji could benefit from a change in scenery and will likely be healthier than Robert Williams III. The first-round pick is just a sweetener, especially with Nnaji making more than what he should be making based on his performances over the past two seasons.

