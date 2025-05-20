NBA Mock Trade: Nuggets ship Michael Porter Jr. to Jazz for much-needed depth

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets had a postseason to forget, averaging just 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14 games. Porter shot 39.2% from the field, including 34.3% from beyond the arc, and 71.4% from the charity stripe. He played through a sprained left shoulder, which clearly affected him since the first round.

The Nuggets were overwhelmed in their Game 7 loss to the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. They had a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Thunder quickly erased it during the non-Nikola Jokic minutes.

It highlighted the need for Denver to improve their depth next season and help manage Jokic's minutes. They could have won the series if "The Joker" wasn't exhausted carrying the team throughout the season and playoffs.

With the Denver Nuggets paying their four best players top money, they would have a hard time improving their depth. Michael Porter Jr. could be the odd man out, though his huge contract might hinder the Nuggets' next general manager.

Nevertheless, there will always be a way in the NBA, especially if someone like Luka Doncic gets traded. One potential option for the next Nuggets GM is sending MPJ to the Utah Jazz for a couple of solid role players. Let's look at an NBA mock trade that might improve Denver next season.

NBA Mock Trade: Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr. to the Jazz

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Utah Jazz didn't get the number one pick in this year's draft despite having the best odds. They are at a crossroads since they have some really good players on the roster plus a great coach in Will Hardy to be competitive in the Western Conference.

However, the stars are aligning for the Jazz next season, with AJ Dybantsa being the prized prospect next year. Dybantsa has committed to BYU and could be the savior of Utah's NBA franchise.

Let's look at what a Nuggets-Jazz trade around Michael Porter Jr. would look like:

Nuggets receive:

Jordan Clarkson

Collin Sexton

Jazz receive:

Michael Porter Jr.

2031 first-round pick

In this scenario, the Denver Nuggets get a couple of scoring guards who could alleviate the pressure on Jamal Murray. Jordan Clarkson is a former Sixth Man of the Year and one of the streakiest scorers in the league. He could also start at shooting guard, sliding Christian Braun to the small forward position.

Collin Sexton is an undersized two but is more than capable of dropping buckets on almost anyone. The Nuggets would lose size, but Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and DaRon Holmes II could step into Porter's previous role.

One of the reasons why Denver won the 2023 NBA championship was due to Bruce Brown Jr. Clarkson and Sexton have a similar profile to Brown, though the two Jazz guards are more known for their offense than defense.

And more than anything, Nikola Jokic won't need to exert so much effort in scoring the ball to keep a Nuggets lead or help them make a comeback.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz will need to stay above the cap floor, so getting a player like MPJ ensures that. They would also get something in return for Clarkson and Sexton rather than lose them for free in the 2026 offseason.

However, the 2031 first-round pick is the sweetener of this deal. If things fall apart in Denver, this pick could be valuable and be atop the lottery. The Jazz could also trade MPJ later for more assets, especially if he performs well in his new environment.

