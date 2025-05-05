NBA Mock Trade: Rockets land Kawhi Leonard to maintain defensive philosophy with this blockbuster proposal

After a third consecutive first-round NBA playoffs exit, the LA Clippers will have questions surrounding Kawhi Leonard as their leader. With just a conference finals appearance as their best result since acquiring the two-time NBA finals MVP in 2019, the Clippers' championship window is rapidly closing with a 33-year-old injury-prone Leonard, who completed only his second playoff run with the team without any health issues.

However, that was possible after Leonard gave them only 37 games in the regular season, playing 31.9 minutes on average. While he remains one of the most talented two-way players when healthy, Leonard had his fair share of struggles against the Denver Nuggets. Leaving his 39-point outing in Game 2 and 27-point night in Game 6, Leonard wasn't as effective relative to his playoff standards.

He averaged 21.8 points across those games, and it wasn't remotely enough, considering he was LA's best scorer.

Leonard has two years and $100.3 million left on his contract, and as he ages, his trade value will plummet. The Clippers can go two ways about this situation and add more firepower to this iteration or give up and start fresh.

If they wish to move on, with the lack of suitors for Leonard because of his health issues, a team with ample assets and draft capital, like the Rockets, can gamble on the two-time NBA champion. He's also entering the offseason healthy, which will be critical to him being at his best the following season.

NBA Mock Trade: How Rockets can land Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers

The Rockets can target multiple players, but only a few with the same pedigree as Kawhi Leonard, who has championship experience and would fit like a glove in their current system because of his defensive ability and 3-level scoring. Leonard is also familiar with point guard Fred VanVleet, who could return this offseason with the Rockets, controlling his destiny with a club option.

The deal will primarily be centered around offering the Clippers' young pieces and draft capital, which could help LA reset and rebuild. Here's what the trade sending Leonard to the Rockets could look like:

Rockets receive

Kawhi Leonard

Clippers receive

Jalen Green

Reed Sheppard

Cam Whitmore

2027 first-round pick (Brooklyn)

2029 first-round pick swap (Dallas)

The Rockets trading pieces like Sheppard and Whitmore, with Leonard's injury issues, grant them leeway to offer just one first-round pick and a pick swap instead of loading up heavily on draft capital.

Despite his playoff shortcomings, Green is also a solid prospect with a potentially team-friendly three-year contract worth $105.3 million. If he can find his feet in LA, it could be a solid move for both parties.

Meanwhile, the Rockets get a bona fide star without spending a lot of draft capital, which they can use elsewhere to improve the margins. Leonard also helps preserve their defensive identity, which has consistently been the best this season and in the playoffs.

