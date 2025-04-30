NBA Mock Trade: Stunning deal taking LaMelo Ball to South Beach for 2022 NBA champion could revive Miami Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said it best following the team's 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers: the team is in for some changes. This offseason, Miami is expected to make moves and the front office to bolster the roster to return to title-contending status in 2025-26.

After moving on from Jimmy Butler at this year's trade deadline, the Heat brought in a solid haul in return. Anyone not named Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro is likely not safe this offseason, as Miami prepares to take a big swing either via trades or the free agency market.

Gauging their trade targets, one All-Star-caliber point guard could put Miami over the hump by forming a stout pick-and-roll duo with Adebayo, while allowing Herro to return to a more natural position of playing off the ball. Herro showed his inability to lead Miami as the top offensive option, but displayed that he was much more viable as the No. 2 option after Jimmy Butler.

In a blockbuster move, we've mocked up a trade that would send a Charlotte Hornets star to South Beach in exchange for an enticing haul.

NBA Mock Trade: Miami sends haul of players, picks to Charlotte for All-Star point guard

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

Miami Receives: LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry

Charlotte Receives: Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, 2027 1st-round pick, 2027 2nd-round pick (OKC), 2029 1st-round pick swap

One could argue that this haul is massive for a player who has appeared in just 69 games over the last two seasons, but it could prove to be worth it for both teams. For Miami, it will land a superstar point guard who could maximize the offensive output of Bam Adebayo.

Tyler Herro may be forced to take a step back, but it could be a more natural fit. LaMelo Ball is one of the top isolation players in the NBA, but he takes no issue with spreading the ball around. The Heat present a far superior supporting cast for Ball to operate around, while offering star talent around him in Herro and Adebayo.

Miami also lands a third star to bolster its offensive firepower come playoff time. The Heat will give up a lot, losing young key pieces in Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, but Ball's fit alongside Miami's stars could offer too much potential to pass on.

Ware struggled to space the floor alongside Adebayo versus Cleveland. Jaquez took a step back in a reduced role, a bad sign for a second-year wing, and Jovic has struggled to stay healthy in his three-year career. The Heat counter these concerns with solid draft capital, along with a proven veteran in Andrew Wiggins, who is likely on his way out of Miami after an abysmal series.

Taking a swing on Ball presents a moderate risk, but the Heat has more to play for than Charlotte at this point. Ball has been shut down early several times in his career, with the Hornets long removed from playoff contention, but could be poised to return to playing for playoff contention in South Beach.

