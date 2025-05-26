NBA Mock Trade: Warriors land Lauri Markkanen and Draymond Green completes Detroit homecoming in blockbuster deal

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking for upgrades this offseason around Steph Curry. Their primary needs include adding center depth, wing playmaking and shooting. Jimmy Butler's addition at the 2025 trade deadline depleted the Warriors in these areas. However, Butler's lack of scoring has also raised concerns.

With Curry sidelined for the Warriors' final four games of the playoffs in the second round against the Timberwolves, Butler couldn't elevate his game like he did during the two finals runs with Miami.

While his gravity helps create opportunities for Curry when they are on the floor together, the Warriors needed box score production from Butler in their leader's absence. He averaged only 17.5 points on 50.4% shooting (30.8% from 3) in the regular season and 19.2 ppg on 44.7% shooting (30.6% from 3) in the playoffs. It's clear that they need better output from a No. 2 option.

The Warriors remain unlikely to move on from Butler as the six-time All-Star won't have a market months into his tenure with Golden State, especially with his $54.1 million salary. However, the prospects of trading Draymond Green could be enticing amid a glaring need for a better No. 2 behind Curry.

Butler and Draymond Green will turn 36 and Curry 38 before next year's postseason, so the core's collective age makes a compelling case for Green being used as a trade chip.

The trio has been exceptional together, but it remains to be seen if they can sustain playing at an elite level over an 82-game season and beyond April. Moreover, Green and Butler haven't been as efficient together.

According to NBA.com's data, the Warriors' frontcourt duo had a net rating of -4.4 and an offensive rating of 105.2, the worst among two-man lineups with at least 200 minutes in the playoffs. With Butler on board, the Warriors can generate playmaking in the frontcourt without Green, who also has a limited game scoring-wise.

Golden State has four picks to trade, prospects like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade). Adding a veteran like Draymond Green, a reigning Defensive Player of the Year finalist, as an asset opens up a great chance for the Warriors to find significant upgrades.

NBA Mock Trade: How Warriors can land Lauri Markkanen in mega deal involving Draymond Green

The Warriors have been linked with Lauri Markkanen all through the 2024-25 season until they finally settled for Jimmy Butler at the deadline. Markkanen signed an extension in Utah but remains a prominent name in the NBA trade rumor mill. The 28-year-old probably doesn't fit the Jazz's timeline, potentially creating a window for a team like the Warriors to engage in a deal with them.

A direct swap could be possible, but the Jazz may not want Draymond Green in exchange. The Warriors can instead rope in the Pistons, Green's hometown team, in this deal and send him to the Eastern Conference on a franchise that could use his services.

The Warriors can also pick up an underrated big man like Isaiah Stewart in exchange, further shoring up their frontcourt. Here's how a potential deal sending Markkanen to the Warriors and Green to the Pistons would look:

Warriors get

Lauri Markkanen

Isaiah Stewart

Simone Fontecchio

Jazz get

Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade $100M/4 years)

Moses Moody

2026 first-round pick via Warriors

2028 first-round pick via Warriors

2027 second-round pick via Jazz

Pistons get

Draymond Green

The Warriors get slightly younger and add another offensive weapon in Markkanen. The Jazz add high-upside players like Kuminga and Moody, who are significantly younger than Markkanen, along with two first-round picks and one second-round pick.

The Pistons land a veteran like Green, who provides championship experience and locker room leadership, which can help the franchise take the next step with its young core.

Detroit offloads a second-round pick for Green, which the Warriors reroute to the Jazz to sweeten the Markkanen trade.

